Two Israelis have been injured in a drive-by terror shooting at a checkpoint next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem on Saturday evening, with ZAKA paramedics reporting one of them to be critically injured with the other in serious condition.

The two Israelis, one a member of the Israel Border Police and the other a security guard, have been evacuated to Hadassah-University Medical Center, on Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus.

Israel security forces are searching for the suspect behind the attack.

This is a developing story.