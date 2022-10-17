The Russian Defense Ministry announced that a SU-34 aircraft had crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk on Monday during a training flight from their military airfield.
Unconfirmed footage on social media showed a large fireball erupting from what appeared to be a multi-story building.
A Russian military aircraft crashed on residential buildings in Russia’s Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai region.Pilot ejected. pic.twitter.com/xkh7Dk8aGg— Clash Report (@clashreport) October 17, 2022