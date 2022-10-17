The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aircraft has crashed into residential building in Russian city of Yeysk - Tass cites eyewitnesses

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 17, 2022 18:48

Updated: OCTOBER 17, 2022 19:01

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that a SU-34 aircraft had crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk on Monday during a training flight from their military airfield.

Unconfirmed footage on social media showed a large fireball erupting from what appeared to be a multi-story building.

Belarus to hold live-fire exercises with Russia
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 06:20 PM
US, UK to deepen cooperation on Russia, other sanctions -statement
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 06:18 PM
Kevin Spacey wins dismissal of one of sex abuse accuser's claims
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 05:12 PM
Russia, Ukraine to hold 220-person prisoner exchange on Monday
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 04:48 PM
Israelis break travel record during Sukkot holiday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2022 04:10 PM
Former Russian state TV journalist flees country - report
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 03:57 PM
Fuel tank explodes in northern Israeli village, injuring three
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2022 03:18 PM
Use of Iranian 'kamikaze drones' by Russia would mark escalation
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 11:52 AM
EU sanctions on Iran to include morality police, Germany says
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 11:51 AM
Ukraine shot down 85-86% of Russian drones involved in latest attacks
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 11:30 AM
Iran says it has not provided Russia with drones for use in Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 11:08 AM
Iran's participation in Ukraine war would draw tough EU sanctions
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 11:00 AM
Israel's security establishment heads hold meeting about Lions' Den
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/16/2022 08:49 PM
Israel denies accusations of navy vessels violating Lebanon's waters
By REUTERS
10/16/2022 06:22 PM
Biden will 'act methodically' in reevaluating US-Saudi ties - Sullivan
By REUTERS
10/16/2022 04:42 PM
