Lion's Den terrorist arrested by Border Police in Samaria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 21:20

A member of the Lion's Den terrorist group, which has been behind a series of shooting attacks in recent weeks, was arrested in the village of Salem in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, according to Border Police.

The member was identified as Sahib Shtayyeh, the brother of senior Hamas operative Musab Shtayyeh.

The arrest was conducted as a joint operation between the Yamas counter-terrorism unit, the Shin Bet and the Samaria Regional Brigade.

Musab Shtayyeh was arrested by Palestinian Authority security forces last month, sparking violent clashes in Nablus between protesters and PA security forces. While a PA court ordered his release, he has not as of yet been released.

US fighter jets intercept 2 Russian bombers near Alaska
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2022 09:24 PM
N.Korea fires artillery shells off east, west coasts -S.Korea military
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 07:10 PM
Hamas delegation to visit Damascus on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2022 06:11 PM
Lebanese president calls on Totalenergies to start drilling
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 05:48 PM
Road near Downing St closed after suspicious package found
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 01:53 PM
Lebanon says Israeli gunboat violated its waters on Monday
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 01:06 PM
Two killed in Russian missile strike on Kyiv
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 12:29 PM
As many as 23 children killed during Iran protests - UN rights office
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 12:27 PM
Lebanon's maritime deal with Israel does not lessen need for reforms
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 12:24 PM
Thirty percent of Ukraine's power stations destroyed in a week
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 11:47 AM
Interior Minister Shaked to crack down on Sudanese asylum seekers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2022 10:37 AM
Helicopter crashes in northern India, six killed
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 10:27 AM
Ukraine says Russia kidnapped two officials at occupied nuclear plant
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 09:34 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Five wanted individuals arrested overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2022 08:26 AM
Moscow still has not notified US about expected nuclear drills
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 10:03 PM
