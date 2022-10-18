Lion's Den terrorist arrested by Border Police in Samaria

A member of the Lion's Den terrorist group, which has been behind a series of shooting attacks in recent weeks, was arrested in the village of Salem in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, according to Border Police.

The member was identified as Sahib Shtayyeh, the brother of senior Hamas operative Musab Shtayyeh.

The arrest was conducted as a joint operation between the Yamas counter-terrorism unit, the Shin Bet and the Samaria Regional Brigade.

Musab Shtayyeh was arrested by Palestinian Authority security forces last month, sparking violent clashes in Nablus between protesters and PA security forces. While a PA court ordered his release, he has not as of yet been released.