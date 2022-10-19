Russia Jewish Agency hearing postponed for the third time

Once again, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow postponed the continuation of the discussion on the activities of the Jewish Agency in Russia by two months, to December 20th.

This is the third time that the court postponed the hearing, which came as a result of a request for the liquidation of the agency's work in Russia by the Justice Ministry.

The move to close the agency was based on a claim that they are abusing a law on the personal information of Russian citizens.

The Jewish Agency approved the information.