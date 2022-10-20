The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns, two months after assuming office

Truss resigning marks new record low in time served in the position.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 20, 2022 15:34

Updated: OCTOBER 20, 2022 15:46
BRITISH PRIME Minister Liz Truss speaks at the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham, last week. Inaction on Iran has been the UK government’s default mode, says the writer. (photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
BRITISH PRIME Minister Liz Truss speaks at the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham, last week. Inaction on Iran has been the UK government’s default mode, says the writer.
(photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)

Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as prime minister, brought down by her economic program that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.

A leadership election will be completed within the next week.

Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted that she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.

"I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," she said.

"This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country's economic stability and national security."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.



