Russia fires missile near British aircraft over Black Sea - Wallace

A Russian aircraft released a missile near a British aircraft patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on September 29, defense minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Wallace told parliament Britain had suspended patrols following the incident and expressed their concerns to Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Russia said it was a technical malfunction and Wallace said Britain has now resumed patrols.

The patrols now have fighter aircraft escorts, he added.

Wallace said he does not consider the release of the missile to be a deliberate escalation. "We don't consider this a deliberate escalation by the Russians, our analysis would concur it was a malfunction," Wallace told parliament.

"However, it is a reminder of quite how dangerous things can be when you choose to use your fighters in the manner that the Russians have done over many periods of time."