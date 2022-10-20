The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Russia fires missile near British aircraft over Black Sea - Wallace

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 20, 2022 14:18

Updated: OCTOBER 20, 2022 14:41

A Russian aircraft released a missile near a British aircraft patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on September 29, defense minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Wallace told parliament Britain had suspended patrols following the incident and expressed their concerns to Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Russia said it was a technical malfunction and Wallace said Britain has now resumed patrols.

The patrols now have fighter aircraft escorts, he added. 

Wallace said he does not consider the release of the missile to be a deliberate escalation. "We don't consider this a deliberate escalation by the Russians, our analysis would concur it was a malfunction," Wallace told parliament.

"However, it is a reminder of quite how dangerous things can be when you choose to use your fighters in the manner that the Russians have done over many periods of time."

Michaeli: Labor will recommend Yair Lapid for Prime Minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2022 01:24 PM
EU agrees on new Iran sanctions over drone deliveries to Russia
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 12:23 PM
Ukraine's Burshtyn power plant 'seriously damaged' by Russian airstrike
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 10:50 AM
Vladimir Putin's 'scorched-earth' tactics won't win Russia the war
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 10:42 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 7 terrorism suspects arrested overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2022 08:34 AM
France returns 15 women, 40 children from Kurdish camps in Syria
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 08:30 AM
US, allies discuss Iranian drone transfers to Russia at UN
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 04:10 AM
Terrorists fire at IDF forces at the Jalameh crossing, terrorist fled
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2022 01:36 AM
Russia to reassess working with UN chief if he inspects Ukraine drones
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 12:30 AM
Trump gave deposition in writer's defamation lawsuit -writer's spokesper
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 12:28 AM
The head of Manpower Directorate visited family of Noa Lazar - reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2022 11:27 PM
Canada imposes new sanctions over human rights violations in Iran
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 10:30 PM
Gantz to speak with Ukrainian counterpart Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2022 07:59 PM
UK interior minister Braverman: I made a mistake, I resign
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 07:33 PM
Two prisoners hospitalized after mattress fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2022 06:28 PM
