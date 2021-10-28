UK, 11 EU countries slam Israeli West Bank settlement building

The foreign ministries of 11 European Union countries released a joint statement against the approval of over 3,000 homes in Judea and Samaria on Thursday.

"We urge the Government of Israel to reverse its decision to advance plans for the construction of around 3,000 settlement units in the West Bank. We reiterate our strong opposition to its policy of settlement expansion across the Occupied Palestinian Territories, which violates international law and undermines efforts for the two-state solution," the foreign ministries of Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden stated.

They called on "both parties" to cooperate and reduce tensions towards "creating the conditions necessary for promoting peace."

UK Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly similarly urged "the Government of Israel to reverse the decisions on 24 October and 27 October to advance the construction of settlement units in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem.

"Settlements are illegal under international law and present an obstacle to peace and stability," he stated.

The statements came a day after the Civil Administration advanced plans for 3,130 Israeli homes in Area C of the West Bank.

The US directly communicated to Israel on multiple occasions in the past week that it opposes the move.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Defense Minister Benny Gantz that the approval is "disappointing and it is problematic that it was not coordinated with us. That makes things difficult for us and undermines agreements between the countries."

Poland's participation in the group of EU countries condemning the approved plans is noteworthy, as it marks a shift in position. This comes after Warsaw enacted a law making it practically impossible for Holocaust survivors and their descendants to get restitution for property. Israel strongly criticized the new law, and the countries withdrew their ambassadors.

Sweden's participation, while in line with its policies, comes soon after a visit from Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde last week and a reconciliation between Jerusalem and Stockholm after seven years of downgraded diplomatic relations due to the latter's recognition of a Palestinian state.