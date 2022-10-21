The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Erdogan denies allegations of Turkish army using chemical weapons -NTV

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 21, 2022 12:19

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's armed forces have never used chemical weapons and they abide by international law, saying legal action would be taken against those who have made allegations on the issue, broadcaster NTV reported on Friday.

"Our armed forces have not resorted to using chemical weapons to this day," NTV cited Erdogan as telling reporters on his plane returning from a trip to Azerbaijan. "They will always cast such slanders. We will call them to account as is required within the law."

His comments came after Turkish authorities on Thursday firmly rejected allegations that the Turkish armed forces had used chemical weapons in their operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

EU needs to work on a tribunal to hold Russia accountable - Latvia PM
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 12:07 PM
We will put public finances on sustainable path - UK finance minister
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 09:53 AM
Four killed by shelling in Russia-controlled Kherson - official
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 08:35 AM
Former UCLA gynecologist found guilty on 5 counts of sex abuse
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 08:27 AM
Fuel truck crash sparks huge fire in Mexico, hundreds evacuated
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 05:42 AM
Former PM Johnson flying back to Britain this weekend - report
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 06:59 PM
UK's Sunak 'certain' to stand in contest to replace outgoing PM Truss
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 05:28 PM
Boris Johnson expected to stand in contest to replace UK PM Truss
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 04:59 PM
UK leadership contest to be concluded by Oct. 28 - 1922 Committee chair
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 04:29 PM
Defense Minister Gantz to visit Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2022 04:22 PM
Fiery Youth's leader Muchtar crashes N12 conference live interview
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2022 04:22 PM
US to maintain close relationship with UK, White House says
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 04:19 PM
Call between Gantz and Ukrainian Defense Minister postponed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2022 04:10 PM
Shin Bet to up security for Gantz, Netanyahu ahead of election
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
10/20/2022 03:51 PM
Iran warns Saudi Arabia over 'reliance' on Israel - Guards' commander
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 03:17 PM
