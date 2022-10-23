Boris Johnson drops out of UK race

Former prime minister Boris Johnson announced he was dropping out of the the Tory leadership race to be the United Kingdom's Conservative party leader and prime minister, the BBC reported Sunday night.

"There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday," Johnson said in a statement.

"But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do.

"You can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament."