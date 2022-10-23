The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Boris Johnson drops out of UK race

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 23:13

Updated: OCTOBER 23, 2022 23:22

Former prime minister Boris Johnson announced he was dropping out of the the Tory leadership race to be the United Kingdom's Conservative party leader and prime minister, the BBC reported Sunday night. 

"There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday," Johnson said in a statement.

"But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do.

"You can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament."

Russia holds second call with US in three days
By REUTERS
10/23/2022 06:44 PM
Israel Police neutralize explosive at entrance of Galilee town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2022 04:30 PM
British Foreign Secretary Cleverly endorses Boris Johnson for PM
By REUTERS
10/23/2022 04:10 PM
N.Korean leader congratulates Xi's reelection with hopes for 'more ties'
By REUTERS
10/23/2022 03:36 PM
Car bomb, gunfire hit hotel in Somalia's Kismayu port city - police
By REUTERS
10/23/2022 01:30 PM
East Jerusalem resident arrested for school burglaries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2022 10:01 AM
Palestinian teen steals car in Holon, drives through security to airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2022 08:00 AM
G7 condemns Russia's kidnapping of Ukraine nuclear plant leadership
By REUTERS
10/23/2022 05:26 AM
Dietrich Mateschitz, Red bull owner, dies aged 78 - report
By REUTERS
10/23/2022 01:05 AM
Rockets target US coalition forces in eastern Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2022 11:19 PM
Three Border Police officers injured in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2022 10:21 PM
IDF open fire at a vehicle after a soldier was rammed near Qalqilya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2022 07:48 PM
Palestinian rams into West Bank crossing in suspected terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2022 01:25 PM
Iran: Calls to probe Russia's use of drones in Ukraine 'baseless'
By REUTERS
10/22/2022 11:29 AM
Ukrainian infrastructure targeted again on Saturday
By REUTERS
10/22/2022 11:20 AM
