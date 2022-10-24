The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bulgaria to cull 19,000 hens to contain bird flu outbreak

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 24, 2022 15:49

Bulgaria will begin culling about 19,000 laying hens on an industrial farm in the south of the country on Monday after the detection of a highly infectious strain of bird flu, the regional food safety authorities said.

This is the third outbreak at the farm in the village of Krivo Pole, near the city of Haskovo, in the past three years, the head of the regional food safety agency told reporters.

The risk to humans from the disease is considered to be low, but past outbreaks among farm birds have resulted in extensive slaughtering programs to contain the spread.

The Netherlands and France have also suffered a resurgence in cases of the highly lethal form of avian flu.

Prisoners riot in southern Israeli prison, attack guards
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 04:07 PM
Israelis thought to be connected to fetus embryo-swap unrelated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 04:06 PM
Palestinian migrants drown in attempt to reach Europe - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 03:40 PM
Lebanese delegation to visit Syria to discuss maritime border
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 02:56 PM
Jerusalem stabbing attack victim regains consciousness
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 02:02 PM
Operation Break the Wave: IDF arrests 9 terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 12:56 PM
IDF thwarts drug, arms smuggling attempt on Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 09:33 AM
Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 02:42 AM
Residents of village near Jenin throw molotov cocktails at military vehi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 02:14 AM
US House Speaker Pelosi to attend Ukraine forum in Zagreb
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 02:10 AM
Motorcyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Tel Aviv
By MAARIV ONLINE
10/24/2022 02:01 AM
Six injured in violent incident near Araba industrial area
By MAARIV ONLINE
10/24/2022 01:22 AM
Fire breaks out in Petach Tikvah after battery malfunctions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 12:21 AM
Two Koreas exchange warning shots near maritime border amid tensions
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 12:14 AM
Russia holds second call with US in three days
By REUTERS
10/23/2022 06:44 PM
