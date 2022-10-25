Russia has destroyed over a third of Ukraine's energy sector - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky told a conference on Ukraine reconstruction on Tuesday that Russian rockets and Iran-made drones had destroyed more than a third of his country's energy sector.

Zelensky also told the conference in Berlin via video link that Ukraine had yet to receive "a single cent" towards a fast recovery plan worth a total of $17 billion.

"Russia is destroying everything so that it is harder for us to get through the winter," Zelensky told the conference, which was attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and other senior politicians and officials.