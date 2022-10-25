The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Ethiopia peace talks start in South Africa

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 15:06

Peace talks between an Ethiopian government delegation and rival Tigray forces started in South Africa on Tuesday and will end on Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesman said.

The peace talks are being mediated by the African Union and are the first formal ones since the war broke out two years ago.

South Africa is ready to serve as a host and provide assistance to the peace talks, Ramaphosa's spokesman Vincent Magwenya told a news conference.

Magwenya added that South Africa hoped the talks would lead to lasting peace for the people of Ethiopia.

Palestinians head to Gaza border to riot after Nablus raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 04:38 PM
Israeli captive negotiator to resign next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 03:53 PM
US official: 'Troubling developments" with Russia's nuclear arsenal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 03:42 PM
UK justice secretary Brandon Lewis, chief whip Wendy Morton resign
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 03:39 PM
Norway police arrest suspected Russian spy - public broadcaster NRK
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 03:01 PM
Russia claims its forces repelled Ukrainian attack in Kherson region
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 01:56 PM
Israel's President Herzog lands in Washington ahead of Biden meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 12:50 PM
Shooting reported near Israeli West Bank settlement of Shaked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 12:46 PM
Weather alert for Kinneret with strong winds set to blow through Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 12:10 PM
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping, indecent acts of an 11-year-old
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 11:27 AM
Russia has destroyed over a third of Ukraine's energy sector - Zelensky
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 11:05 AM
Scholz: Drone attacks on Ukraine are sign of Russia's desperation
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 10:43 AM
Qatar faced unprecedented criticism as host country of World Cup - Emir
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 09:38 AM
Israeli police arrest suspect for robbing elderly, biting police officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 08:29 AM
German President Steinmeier makes surprise visit to Ukraine - report
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 07:48 AM
