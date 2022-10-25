The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

White House notes Saudis have taken actions at UN to help Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 23:27

The White House on Tuesday welcomed moves taken by Saudi Arabia to help Ukraine in its war with Russia as President Joe Biden ponders how tough to be against the Saudis for joining an oil output cut.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden and his team would take their time in assessing what consequences Saudi Arabia should face for a decision by Saudi-led OPEC+ to cut oil output.

"We've taken note since the OPEC+ cut that Saudi Arabia voted against Russia at the United Nations and also pledged $4 million to support Ukraine's reconstruction and humanitarian needs," she told reporters.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes California - USGS
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 09:58 PM
Israel Elections: Shaked stresses that she is not dropping out
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 08:46 PM
Har Bracha security coordinator suspended after clash with Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 06:25 PM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 06:15 PM
Ukraine says dirty bomb claims appear as though Russia plans false flag
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 06:04 PM
Ayelet Shaked to hold press conference amid political pressure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 05:50 PM
Palestinians head to Gaza border to riot after Nablus raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 04:38 PM
Israeli captive negotiator to resign next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 03:53 PM
UK justice secretary Brandon Lewis, chief whip Wendy Morton resign
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 03:39 PM
Ethiopia peace talks start in South Africa
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 03:06 PM
Russia claims its forces repelled Ukrainian attack in Kherson region
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 01:56 PM
Israel's President Herzog lands in Washington ahead of Biden meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 12:50 PM
Shooting reported near Israeli West Bank settlement of Shaked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 12:46 PM
Weather alert for Kinneret with strong winds set to blow through Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 12:10 PM
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping, indecent acts of an 11-year-old
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 11:27 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by