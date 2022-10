Israeli security forces arrested three wanted individuals in Nablus overnight, two of whom are members of the Lions' Den terrorist group. The group has conducted a number of recent attacks on Israelis, including the lethal drive-by shooting of St.-Sgt. Id Baruch in early October.

The two arrested Lions' Den members were identified as brothers Muhammad Nablusi and Mustafa Mabruka.

Karim Kados, unaffiliated with the Lions' Den, was also arrested on suspicion of involvement in shooting attacks.