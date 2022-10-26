10-year-old killed in fatal car accident in central Jerusalem

A 10-year-old child was fatally injured in a serious car accident on Wednesday afternoon on Sha'arei Yisrael street in central Jerusalem. His death was declared at the scene of the incident.

A United Hatzala spokesperson shared that the boy was hit by a concrete mixer at the corner of Sha'arei Yisrael street and Malchei Yisrael street. This is a large intersection that crosses two other major roads.

Yakir Shahar, a medic with United Hatzala, said: "Unfortunately, they had to pronounce him dead at the scene due to the nature of the severe injuries he suffered. Also, assistance was provided at the scene by the psychological care unit of United Hatzala to two individuals who encountered the serious scene [and showed signs of severe anxiety]."

Scene of traffic accident in Jerusalem, October 26, 2022 (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Israel Police stated that the police have "have begun investigating the circumstances of the accident."