Germany summoned Iranian ambassador in reciprocal move - FM

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 14:00

Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador for talks on Thursday in a reciprocal move, Germany's foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing on Friday.

Iran had summoned Germany's ambassador to accuse Berlin of interfering in the Islamic Republic's internal affairs, amid widespread protests following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in custody.

Germany said on Wednesday it was tightening entry restrictions on Iran beyond an already announced European Union sanctions package in response to the human rights situation in the country.

Ukraine has shot down more than 300 Iranian-made drones - air force
By REUTERS
10/28/2022 02:05 PM
Floods, landslides in Philippines' south kill at least 26
By REUTERS
10/28/2022 09:22 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast -Yonhap
By REUTERS
10/28/2022 06:15 AM
IDF to open multiple entrances to Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2022 12:45 AM
25-year-old man shot, severely wounded in Tamra
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 11:33 PM
Russian amb. warns Israel giving Ukraine weapons would be 'unfriendly'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 09:51 PM
Lebanon's president to dissolve gov't Monday if president not elected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 09:14 PM
Famed 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting targeted by climate activists
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 04:21 PM
Patient attacks staff at Barzilai Medical Center, threatens with knife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 01:25 PM
Ukraine has boosted its forces near Belarus in case of attack - General
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 12:19 PM
Russia's parliament passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda' between adults
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 11:38 AM
China says willing to communicate with US military, respect 'red lines
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 11:16 AM
Russia hits power grid in central regions of Ukraine overnight
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 11:03 AM
Gantz: 'Smotrich wants to promote officers based on faith'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 10:14 AM
Gantz to meet with Erdogan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 07:47 AM
