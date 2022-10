About 50 people reported hurt in stampede in South Korea

Dozens of people were injured in a stampede in Seoul as a huge crowd poured into a central district of the South Korean capital for Halloween festivities late on Saturday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Fire authorities were administrating CPR to at least 50 people in the Itaewon district as of 11:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) on Saturday, according to the news agency.

Social media footage showed several people being assisted by rescue officials and private citizens at the scene. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the footage.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the dispatch of emergency medical teams to the area and said hospital beds should be prepared to minimize casualties, his office said.