Suspension bridge collapses in India, hundreds fall in river - officials

Hundreds of people fell into a river when a suspension bridge in India's western Gujarat state collapsed on Sunday, with several critically injured, officials said.

There were over 400 people on the bridge at the time. They fell in the Machchu river in the town of Morbi, local TV channel Zee News said.

Footage broadcast by the channel showed people clinging onto the cables of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams sought to rescue them.

The 230-meter historic bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he has directed the state chief minister to mobilize teams urgently for the rescue operation.