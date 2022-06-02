The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Defense Minister Gantz meets with Indian Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi

The meeting between the two was held as part of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 2, 2022 19:40
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India June 2, 2022. (photo credit: ISRAEL DEFENSE MINISTRY)
(photo credit: ISRAEL DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India on Thursday.

Gantz said his meeting with Modi was "an opportunity to deepen security cooperation between the two countries and strengthen global stability and the common values ​​of Israel and India."

The meeting was held as part of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Gantz also met with India's National Security Chief, Ajit Doble, and was hosted by his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, with whom he discussed strengthening security cooperation with Israel.

Topics discussed included strategic global challenges, military cooperation, defense industrial cooperation, military training, joint R&D and a cooperation agreement signed between the Indian Defense Research and Development Organization and Israel’s Directorate for Defense R&D. This will give way to future technological collaborations between the two nations. 

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with Indian Prime Minister Modi June 2, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL DEFENSE MINISTRY)Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with Indian Prime Minister Modi June 2, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL DEFENSE MINISTRY)

India is an industrial superpower and Israel is a technological superpower — cooperation between our countries will expand the capabilities of both countries to contend with developing challenges,” said Gantz. “India and Israel share similar and common challenges, including border security and fighting terrorism.

"By working together, we may increase our capabilities and ensure the security and economic interests of both countries.”

“India is an industrial superpower and Israel is a technological superpower."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz

While visiting the country, Gantz, visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi to honor fallen troops before he had met with Indian officials.

Accompanying Gantz as part of the Israeli delegation included the Defense Ministry's Chief of Staff Maayan Israeli, Military Secretary Brig.-Gen. Yaki Dolf, Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Director Dror Shalom, Head of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate Yair Kulas, Israel’s Defense Attache to India Col. Asaf Maller, and Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon.

Japan and Vietnam

On the same day, the Defense Ministry's Director-General Amir Eshel visited Japan and Vietnam to promote cooperation between the ministry and the countries. 

Defense Ministry's Director-General Amir Eshel visits Japan. (credit: Israel Defense Ministry Spokesperson’s Office) Defense Ministry's Director-General Amir Eshel visits Japan. (credit: Israel Defense Ministry Spokesperson’s Office)

Eshel promoted security cooperation in the fields of research and development in meeting with senior Japanese government and security officials in Tokyo. He also met with Vietnamese Defense Ministry officials to strengthen cooperation in areas such as research and defense exports.



