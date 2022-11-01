The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

At least 14 injured in shooting in Chicago on Halloween

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 07:43

At least 14 people, including two children and a teenager, were shot in a drive-by shooting in western Chicago on Halloween night on Monday, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities, police said.

The injured were in various condition, with several in critical and others non-life threatening, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a press briefing.

One more person was injured after being struck by a vehicle at the site of the shooting.

Citing preliminary information, Brown said one vehicle was involved in the shooting, but there were possibly two shooters.

The police did not identify the offenders or have any details of the motive, he told the briefing.

Lion's Den activist turns himself in and was arrested
By Walla!
11/01/2022 07:56 AM
Prime Minister Yair Lapid visits father's grave on Election Day morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 07:39 AM
Korea police chief says crowd control at Halloween crush was inadequate
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 05:13 AM
Putin: we are not ending participation in grain deal, just suspending it
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 10:16 PM
IAEA's Ukraine inspections to address 'dirty bomb' accusations begin
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 10:00 PM
Two women appointed to senior positions in IDF intelligence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2022 09:59 PM
Russia to donate 25,000 tonnes of wheat to Lebanon -minister
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 09:10 PM
Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak on election result
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 08:03 PM
Ukraine says it will press on with Black Sea grain deal
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 07:05 PM
UK warns Russia of severe consquences if nuclear weapons used in Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 06:29 PM
UN: No ships in Black Sea corridor on night Russia says it was attacked
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 06:28 PM
Canada imposes fresh Iran sanctions over human rights violations
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 06:16 PM
SpaceX targeting December for first Starship launch to orbit - NASA
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 06:15 PM
Russian defense minister discusses grain deal with Turkish counterpart
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 05:48 PM
With seaports blocked, Ukraine food exports could fall sharply - analyst
By REUTERS
10/31/2022 05:32 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by