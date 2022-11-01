68-year-old woman stabbed to death in Herzliya, husband arrested

A 68-year-old woman was stabbed to death in her home in Herzliya on Tuesday morning, Hebrew media reported.

MDA paramedics that arrived at the scene confirmed her death upon arrival.

The woman's husband, 70, was arrested on suspicion of committing the murder.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

Reactions to the incident

Chagit Par, chairwoman of the Na'amat women's organization, said in response: "On election day, someone chose to take the life of another woman in Israel. I have every hope that the next government that will be formed, no matter which one, will place the issue of the fight against domestic violence as part of its priorities and not only before elections and as part of campaigns."

This is a developing story.