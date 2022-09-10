Numerous activists have started a petition to try to save a hermit from being evicted from his home inside a cave on the coast of Herzliya, according to a report by the BBC.

The hermit, Nisim, lived for months by the sea with no shelter until he decided to build a structure to live in.

However, now authorities from the Environmental Protection Ministry claim Nisim built the dwelling without permission and that his structure is dangerous and harmful to the environment, according to the report.

Nisim is adamant that he will remain in the dwelling he built until he dies, the report added

Nisim speaks bluntly about the attempts to evict him

"They should give me an award for what I have done, but instead they are taking me to court," Nisim said in a YouTube video posted by BBC. "I built a museum here," he added, referring to the structure he lives in.

He contested the notion that the building is structurally unsound, saying, "[In] forty eight years [nothing has ever fallen] on me, nothing broke, everything, thank God, is strong."