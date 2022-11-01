US Treasury targeted by Russian hacker group last month - official

The US Treasury was targeted by a pro-Russian hacker group last month, but the incident caused little to no disruption and confirmed that the department's strengthened approach to financial system cybersecurity was working, a US Treasury official said on Tuesday.

The Treasury has attributed the distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks to Killnet, the Russian hacker group that claimed responsibility for disrupting the websites of several US states and airports in October, Todd Conklin, cybersecurity counselor to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, told Reuters.