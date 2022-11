A total of 7,302 prisoners had voted in the elections for the 25th Knesset when the Israel Prison Service polls closed at 20:00.

Voter turnout for IPS prisoners was estimated to have been around 80% with 9,154 prisoners are eligible to vote. although of that number, around 1,800 prisoners chose not to vote.

Regarding IPS staff, 1,298 personnel voted out of a potential 1,500.