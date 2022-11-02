The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
US wants Iran ousted from UN women's body

Iran has just started a four-year term on the UN Commission on the Status of Women, which meets annually every March. Promoting gender equality and women empowerment.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 18:54

Updated: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 19:53
THE UNITED NATIONS headquarters building in New York City, and the UN logo: Today’s UN needs to be reimagined and reformed to address the limited problems it can effectively handle, says the writer. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
The United States will try to remove Iran from the 45-member UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) over the government's denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday.

Iran has just started a four-year term on the commission, which meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.

"The United States believes that no nation that systematically abuses the rights of women and girls should play a role in any international or United Nations body charged with protecting these very same rights," Harris said in a statement.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody last month. The unrest has turned into a popular revolt by Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

FILE PHOTO: Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo) FILE PHOTO: Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo)

Iran has blamed its foreign enemies and their agents for the unrest.

"Iran has demonstrated through its denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on its own people that it is unfit to serve on this Commission," Harris said.

The United States and Albania will hold an informal UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, putting a spotlight on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody. The meeting aims to look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses.

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi and Iranian-born actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi are set to brief.

Iran has accused US of abusing their UN platform

Iran has accused the United States and its allies of abusing their UN platform "to further their political agenda" and urged countries not to attend the meeting.

"The US has no true and genuine concern about the human rights situation in Iran or elsewhere," Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote in the letter to UN member states.

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the US bid to oust it from the CSW.

Members of the CSW are elected by the 54-member UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), which promotes international cooperation on economic, social, cultural, educational, health and related issues. Russia and the United States are both ECOSOC members.



Tags Iran United Nations United States iran protests Kamala Harris usa Mahsa Amini
