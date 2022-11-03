Putin orders one-time $3,200 payment for mobilized and contract soldiers

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a one-time payment of 195,000 roubles ($3,200) for contract soldiers and those who have been mobilized to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

Last week Moscow said the "partial mobilization" of 300,000 reservists was over but conceded there had been problems. Over 2,000 people were arrested at protests amid public outcry over cases of men being called up despite medical exemptions, or a lack of military experience.

In a decree published on the Kremlin website, Putin said the payment was designed "to provide additional measures of social support" to contract soldiers and those who had been called up. It did not give further details.

The minimum monthly wage on offer for contract soldiers is 160,000 roubles ($2,700), which is almost three times the national average.