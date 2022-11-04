The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
BREAKING NEWS

Putin says confrontation with Ukraine's 'Nazis' was inevitable

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 15:48

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia's confrontation with the 'neo Nazi regime" in Kyiv was inevitable.

Trump team eyes Nov 14 for 2024 presidential bid announcement
By REUTERS
11/04/2022 03:14 PM
Putin mobilizes people who have committed serious crimes - RIA
By REUTERS
11/04/2022 01:59 PM
Blinken to Lapid: Concerned over violence, loss of life in West Bank
By Jerusalem Post Staff
11/04/2022 07:33 AM
Gunmen fire at IDF forces near Nablus - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/04/2022 06:16 AM
Trump Organization to have independent monitor, judge rules
By REUTERS
11/03/2022 10:20 PM
Putin orders one-time $3,200 payment for mobilized and contract soldiers
By REUTERS
11/03/2022 09:55 PM
Iran could supply Russia with ballistic missiles, NATO chief says
By REUTERS
11/03/2022 09:35 PM
Otzma Yehudit director-general says party will negotiate separately
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2022 07:56 PM
Election 2022: Final results announced with Netanyahu receiving 32 seats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2022 07:26 PM
Yair Lapid calls Netanyahu to congratulate him on winning election
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2022 06:35 PM
Russia and Ukraine free 214 in prisoner exchange
By REUTERS
11/03/2022 05:25 PM
Britain has no plans to move its Israel embassy - UK PM's office
By REUTERS
11/03/2022 03:53 PM
Former Pakistan PM Khan wounded in shooting at convoy; shooter arrested
By REUTERS
11/03/2022 02:05 PM
Elon Musk plans to cut half of Twitter jobs
By REUTERS
11/03/2022 03:14 AM
Magic mushroom compound shows promise as depression treatment
By REUTERS
11/02/2022 11:02 PM
