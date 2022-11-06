Smotrich blames security forces for failing to protect Rabin

Religious Zionist leader Bezalel Smotrich accused Israeli security forces for "failing to protect" former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, during a Knesset ceremony memorializing the assassinated prime minster on Sunday.

Smotrich additionally claimed that security forces "encouraged" the man who assassinated Rabin, Yigal Amir, to murder the prime minister.

The party leader additionally welcomed the decision by Rabin's family to not speak during the ceremony, calling it "precisely the message of reconciliation that it is time for us all to carry."