'To the losing camp, Israel is neither destroyed or finished' - Herzog

The winning bloc in Israel's election should still respect the other side, while for the losing camp the country has not been destroyed, President Isaac Herzog said on Sunday at Israel's official memorial service for former prime minister Yizhak Rabin, who was assassinated on November 4, 1995, by Jewish far-right extremist Yigal Amir.

"I turn to the winners and say to them what I have said throughout the last year to their predecessors, to their political opponents: you do not have to give up the worldview for which you were elected," Herzog said.

"But at the same time - respect each other. Hug your brothers and sisters on the losing side. Be attentive to their needs, their pain, their dreams. Remember: the elections in Israel are not a 'zero-sum game.' Do not be afraid to compromise and reach a middle ground, in order to avoid a schism and a rift within us," Herzog said.

"To the losing camp I say: the country is not finished nor destroyed. The democratic decision must be respected. Continue to make your voice heard and fight for your positions, as in any healthy democracy. To all our brothers and sisters in Israel and the Diaspora; To everyone who voices anxiety and concern in Israel and the world - I say: we are all committed to the fate of the State of Israel, we are all committed to its basic existence as a Jewish and democratic state that maintains the rule of law, human and civil rights, and respect for all minority groups within it. We will continue to protect our foundations as a people, as a society and as a country," Herzog said.

Israeli Prime Minister and Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid addresses his supporters from the stage at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Lapid vows to not join the next Israeli government no matter what

Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who spoke after Herzog, stressed that while he would not act to enhance the hatred between the two political camps, he will not join the next government under any circumstance.

"There is no 'us and them,' only us," Lapid said.

"Rabin's murder was an assassination attempt on the very idea of a shared life. We barely survived it, but the wounds have not yet healed. It is our job to heal them every day anew.

"An absolute majority of Israeli citizens are not ready to let hatred rule their lives. Not ready to hate their neighbors, those who served with them in the IDF, those who sit with them at the Shabbat table," Lapid continued.

"The government led by me lost the election last week. I'm not going to waste my life hating whoever won. I'm not getting ready to turn my back on those who didn't choose us. Those who believe in Israeli democracy when they win, should also believe in it when they lose.

But "there is no scenario or situation in which we will enter the new government," Lapid said.

"We will fight from the opposition for our worldview and the values of a huge public that elected us. We will fight - until we return to power.

"We will be an opposition to the government, but we will never be an opposition to the state," Lapid said, echoing criticism he voiced against the opposition while he was in power.

"Our democracy may not appear in scripture, but this ceremony is a reminder that our democracy is sanctified in blood. Yitzhak Rabin was murdered by a person for whom violent incitement led him to believe that he should not accept the voter's decision. This too we must remember and not forget," Lapid said.

No member of the Rabin family spoke at the ceremony, in order not to become involved in the political discourse, the family said in a statement. The family in the past has accused prime minister-elect MK Benjamin Netanyahu of leading the incitement that led to the murder.

Despite the family's decision not to speak, Netanyahu avoided the ceremony. He did not attend it last year either. He instead will speak at a memorial service at the Knesset.