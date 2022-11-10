Iran arrests 'agent' of London-based opposition TV channel -Fars

Iranian forces have arrested an "agent" of an opposition television broadcaster, Iran International, while fleeing the Middle Eastern country, its semi-official Fars news agency said.

On Tuesday, Iran's intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, called the London-based channel a "terrorist" organization.

"Recently, the agent carried out numerous activities and actions in slandering the Islamic Republic, inviting youth to riot and creating terror among the people," the agency added, describing the individual arrested.