The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran arrests 'agent' of London-based opposition TV channel -Fars

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 08:00

Iranian forces have arrested an "agent" of an opposition television broadcaster, Iran International, while fleeing the Middle Eastern country, its semi-official Fars news agency said.

On Tuesday, Iran's intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, called the London-based channel a "terrorist" organization.

"Recently, the agent carried out numerous activities and actions in slandering the Islamic Republic, inviting youth to riot and creating terror among the people," the agency added, describing the individual arrested.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes northeast India - EMSC
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 07:24 AM
Russia's Putin will not attend G20 summit in Bali
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 04:31 AM
Suspect indicted on federal charges in attack on Pelosi's husband
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 03:27 AM
More than 100,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 02:45 AM
Biden says 'we're not anywhere near a recession' right now
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 12:06 AM
Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 mln to Teva in US migraine drug patent
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 11:36 PM
IDF plans to demolish home of Shuafat terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2022 04:58 PM
Palestinian shot and killed by IDF near Jenin - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2022 04:46 PM
'Rioters' will have no place in country if order given by supreme leader
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 03:33 PM
Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region dies in car crash
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 03:23 PM
UK's Rishi Sunak: 'obviously regret' making Williamson a minister
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 02:43 PM
COP27 - US climate envoy Kerry announces new carbon market initiative
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 01:58 PM
Man detained after egg thrown at King Charles
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 01:37 PM
Pope Francis condemns use of mercenaries in Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 12:44 PM
Kremlin: US midterms won't change bad Moscow-Washington relations
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 11:46 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by