The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine says Wagner group suffered 140 casualties, injuries in one day

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 16:06

Updated: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 16:09

The Kremlin-affiliated Wagner paramilitary group suffered more than 140 casualties and injuries in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian military official Brig.-Gen. Oleksiy Gromov said in a Thursday briefing. 

Gromov, the deputy head of the Chief Operative Management of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that close to 40 members of the mercenary organization were killed in fighting in Bakhmut, a strategically important town in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Ukraine is also "studying" Russia's progress on "reconstructing the so-called Wagner line," Gromov added. Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported last month that over 8,000 Wagner mercenaries were deployed on the frontlines for Russia. 

Iran's FM warns German counterpart against issuing sanctions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2022 04:30 PM
Middle East Airlines plane hit by stray bullet while landing in Beirut
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 04:10 PM
8 Indians allegedly spying for Israel arrested in Qatar - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2022 04:06 PM
Iran sets up UN nuclear watchdog visit, to give answers on IAEA probe
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 04:05 PM
AstraZeneca withdraws US application for COVID-19 vaccine
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 12:10 PM
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall along east coast of Florida, US NHC says
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 10:10 AM
Ahead of Xi-Biden meet, China says both countries should work together
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 09:46 AM
N.Ireland will hold an election in early 2023-UK minister
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 09:30 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes northeast India - EMSC
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 07:24 AM
Russia's Putin will not attend G20 summit in Bali
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 04:31 AM
Suspect indicted on federal charges in attack on Pelosi's husband
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 03:27 AM
More than 100,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 02:45 AM
Biden says 'we're not anywhere near a recession' right now
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 12:06 AM
Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 mln to Teva in US migraine drug patent
By REUTERS
11/09/2022 11:36 PM
IDF plans to demolish home of Shuafat terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2022 04:58 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by