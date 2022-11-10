Ukraine says Wagner group suffered 140 casualties, injuries in one day

The Kremlin-affiliated Wagner paramilitary group suffered more than 140 casualties and injuries in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian military official Brig.-Gen. Oleksiy Gromov said in a Thursday briefing.

Gromov, the deputy head of the Chief Operative Management of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that close to 40 members of the mercenary organization were killed in fighting in Bakhmut, a strategically important town in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Ukraine is also "studying" Russia's progress on "reconstructing the so-called Wagner line," Gromov added. Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported last month that over 8,000 Wagner mercenaries were deployed on the frontlines for Russia.