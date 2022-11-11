The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
BREAKING NEWS

Suspect stabs two people in a Herzliya elementary school

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 21:53

A man stabbed two people at Yohanani Elementary School in Herzliya after a confrontation between the three broke out on Friday, according to N12.

According to the testimonies from the scene of the attack, the two men attempted to keep the suspect away from the school premises, and a confrontation developed between the three.

The background to the incident is unclear at this stage, and the suspect was arrested by local police.

Students from the school told N12 that the man, whose identity was not revealed, lives in the vicinity of the school and would often come to complain about the noise made by the children after school hours.

The municipality of Herzliya, the education department and professional teams have said that they would take care of the community after the incident.

Russia bans entry to 200 US nationals, including Biden's relatives
By REUTERS
11/11/2022 06:53 PM
Britain summons Iran's diplomat over alleged threats to UK journalists
By REUTERS
11/11/2022 05:36 PM
US President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza
By REUTERS
11/11/2022 04:46 PM
Herzog to Hadash-Ta'al MK: You supported terrorists, it's unacceptable
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2022 10:31 AM
Six killed in Russian strike on Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv - mayor
By REUTERS
11/11/2022 10:17 AM
Five Afghans found dead with stab wounds in Turkey's capital
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 08:57 PM
Israeli killed, 9 Gazans injured in car accident in Netiv Haasara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2022 08:31 PM
US 'detects' signs of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine's Kherson
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 08:28 PM
IDF to charge 2 commanders in death of elderly Palestinian
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2022 08:06 PM
Joe Biden, China's Xi to meet in Bali during G20 summit
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 06:04 PM
UAE president congratulates Netanyahu on election victory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2022 05:54 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Germany's Scholz, Italy's Meloni
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2022 04:55 PM
Russian court orders deportation of US woman in assault case
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 04:50 PM
Iran's FM warns German counterpart against issuing sanctions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2022 04:30 PM
Middle East Airlines plane hit by stray bullet while landing in Beirut
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 04:10 PM
