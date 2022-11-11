Suspect stabs two people in a Herzliya elementary school

A man stabbed two people at Yohanani Elementary School in Herzliya after a confrontation between the three broke out on Friday, according to N12.

According to the testimonies from the scene of the attack, the two men attempted to keep the suspect away from the school premises, and a confrontation developed between the three.

The background to the incident is unclear at this stage, and the suspect was arrested by local police.

Students from the school told N12 that the man, whose identity was not revealed, lives in the vicinity of the school and would often come to complain about the noise made by the children after school hours.

The municipality of Herzliya, the education department and professional teams have said that they would take care of the community after the incident.