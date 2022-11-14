The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Ukraine's Zelensky visits newly liberated city of Kherson - witness

Asked where Ukrainian forces might advance next, Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Not Moscow...We’re not interested in the territories of another country."

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 10:55

Updated: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 11:34
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to people after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine November 14, 2022. (photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to people after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine November 14, 2022.
(photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson on Monday, days after a Russian troop withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city after months of occupation, a Reuters witness said.

"We are moving forward," he told troops. "We are ready for peace, peace for all our country."

He thanked NATO and other allies for their support in the war against Russia.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media after a flag rising ceremony as Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine November 14, 2022. (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS) Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media after a flag rising ceremony as Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine November 14, 2022. (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

Parents with children, some pushing baby strollers, also gathered in the main square. Some waved Ukrainian flags and others had the flag draped over their shoulders.

“I’m really happy, you can tell by the reaction of the people, their reaction is not staged,” he said in a comments witnessed by a Reuters correspondent in Kherson.

Asked where Ukrainian forces might advance next, he said: “Not Moscow...We’re not interested in the territories of another country."

Minutes before he arrived, nearby shelling could be heard by people in the center of Kherson. After Zelensky finished speaking, several more of blasts artillery gunfire echoed over the city.

Ukrainian troops arrived in the center of Kherson on Friday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since Moscow launched its invasion.

Why is Kherson a strategically important location for Ukraine?

As the southernmost region under Ukraine's control, Kherson is important as the gateway to Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014. Russia had also annexed Kherson, along with Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, though they are not under Russian control.

This is a developing story.



