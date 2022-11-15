Father of six killed in Ariel terror attack

50-year-old Tamie Avihay from Kiryat Netafim was the first victim to be named in the Ariel terror attack on Tuesday.

Avihay was a father to six children ranging from the age of 12 to 29, he had five daughters and one son.

"It is a difficult moment for all of us," said Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan. "Three people were murdered and three were injured. We are hugging the family, and Kiryat Netafim in these hard times. Tamir was a man full of light and kindness, with a will to help others, a man of grace and a full-hearted Zionist. Everyone who knew him loved him.

"I am saying it here, we will not break, the residents of Samaria and all of Israel will keep their heads up, build, live and plant. The life and the good of Israel will defeat the darkness and evil of the terrorist of the Palestinian Authority."

"We are shocked and in pain to announce the death of our friend, Tamir Avihay," said the Kiryat Netafim council. "Tamir was murdered by a despicable terrorist on road 5. we send a warm hug to the family and to Tamir's children. Kiryat Netafim community will do all in its power to help the family."

The aftermath of the car accident on road 5 after the stabbing attack, 15 November, 2022. (credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE)

Kiryat Netafim's community leader, Avi Baruch has said that "Tamir was always an inseparable part of Kiryat Netafim, and the entire village is in grief and pain. We hug the whole family in this difficult time, and stand with it with whatever it'll take.