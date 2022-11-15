The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Father of six killed in Ariel terror attack

Tamir Avihay was 50 years old and was the father of six kids aged 12-29.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 14:28

Updated: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 15:35
Medics remove the body of a man murdered in a stabbing attack earlier, outside Ariel, in the West Bank, on November 15, 2022. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Medics remove the body of a man murdered in a stabbing attack earlier, outside Ariel, in the West Bank, on November 15, 2022.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

50-year-old Tamie Avihay from Kiryat Netafim was the first victim to be named in the Ariel terror attack on Tuesday. 

Avihay was a father to six children ranging from the age of 12 to 29, he had five daughters and one son.

"It is a difficult moment for all of us," said Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan. "Three people were murdered and three were injured. We are hugging the family, and Kiryat Netafim in these hard times. Tamir was a man full of light and kindness, with a will to help others, a man of grace and a full-hearted Zionist. Everyone who knew him loved him.

"I am saying it here, we will not break, the residents of Samaria and all of Israel will keep their heads up, build, live and plant. The life and the good of Israel will defeat the darkness and evil of the terrorist of the Palestinian Authority."

"We are shocked and in pain to announce the death of our friend, Tamir Avihay," said the Kiryat Netafim council. "Tamir was murdered by a despicable terrorist on road 5. we send a warm hug to the family and to Tamir's children. Kiryat Netafim community will do all in its power to help the family."

The aftermath of the car accident on road 5 after the stabbing attack, 15 November, 2022. (credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE) The aftermath of the car accident on road 5 after the stabbing attack, 15 November, 2022. (credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE)

Kiryat Netafim's community leader, Avi Baruch has said that "Tamir was always an inseparable part of Kiryat Netafim, and the entire village is in grief and pain. We hug the whole family in this difficult time, and stand with it with whatever it'll take.  



Tags Israel West Bank Terror Attack stabbing
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
2

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

China unveils giant new drone that may point to future of air warfare -analysis

Military vehicles carrying Wing Loong, a Chinese-made medium altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by