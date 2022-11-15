Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an urgent meeting of the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs on Tuesday, with initial reports indicating that stray Russian missiles may have hit a town near the border with Ukraine.

Russian rocket barrages targeted much of Ukraine on Tuesday, reaching as far as Lviv, which is about 70 kilometers from the Polish border.

Polish media reported that two people were killed in an explosion in the village of Przewodów, located near the border with Ukraine. Polish officials stated that the cause of the explosion is as of yet unknown, but the Polish Radio ZET station reported that two stray rockets fell on the town, causing the explosion.

Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks expressed his condolences to the Polish people, tweeting "criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime."

Poland is a member of NATO. While a direct attack on a NATO country could lead to Article 5 of the treaty being triggered, it is unclear if an accidental hit, such as stray rocket fire, would lead to such a decision. Article 5 dictates that if a NATO ally is a victim of an armed attack, all other members of the treaty will consider this an act of violence against the entire alliance and will take actions it deems as necessary to assist the attacked ally.

Smoke rises over the city after Russian missile strikes, amid their attack on Ukraine in Lviv November 15, 2022 (credit: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters)

Moldova hit by massive power outages amid Russian strikes on Ukraine

Additionally, on Tuesday, Moldova was hit by massive power outages after Russian strikes hit energy and utility sites in Ukraine, forcing a key powerline leading to Moldova to be temporarily disconnected as a safety measure.

The incident comes two weeks after debris from a Russian missile intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses fell on the village of Naslavcea in northern Moldova. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In mid-October, three cruise missiles fired by Russian ships towards Ukraine crossed Moldova's airspace, leading Moldovan deputy prime minister Nicu Popescu to summon the Russian ambassador to the country for an explanation.