US sanctions senior employees of Iranian state-run media

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 17:33

The United States imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions on Wednesday, targeting six individuals linked to state-run broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), according to a notice posted on the US Treasury's website.

The list of sanctioned individuals includes IRIB director Peyman Jebelli and Ahmad Noroozi, the vice president of IRIB's world service.

The Treasury said the media corporation acts as "a critical tool in the Iranian government’s mass suppression and censorship campaign against its own people." The Treasury said the corporation has produced and broadcast interviews of people being forced to confess that their relatives were not killed by Iranian authorities during recent protests but instead died due to accidental, unrelated causes.

"The Iranian government’s systemic reliance on forced confessions illustrates the government’s refusal to speak truth to its citizens and the international community," the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.

"The United States remains committed to supporting the Iranian people as they continue their peaceful protests," he said, adding that Washington would continue to hold the Iranian government accountable for human rights violations and censorship.

Demonstrations following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody on September 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

Seven IDF soldiers injured in car crash with bus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2022 05:05 PM
Sudan's military, pro-democracy coalition reach agreement to end crisis
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 04:30 PM
EU at COP27: China must contribute funding to cover climate change costs
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 04:23 PM
Shots fired towards Shaked settlement hit building
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2022 03:33 PM
Teenager from northern Israel indicted for joining ISIS
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2022 03:30 PM
Knesset plenum approves composition of Regulatory Committee
By MATAN WASSERMAN/MAARIV
11/16/2022 01:18 PM
Germany rejects no-fly zone, could lead to NATO-Russia confrontation
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 01:09 PM
Iran's IRGC arrest person linked to Israel's Mossad - report
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 12:40 PM
Iran says no IAEA trip to Tehran on agenda - report
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 10:31 AM
Alleged drone blows up Russian oil depot in Oryol - report
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 08:28 AM
6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Sumatra, Indonesia
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 08:21 AM
G20 leaders declaration slams Russian aggression against Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 08:15 AM
US's Blinken speaks to Ukraine counterpart on Poland blasts
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 05:49 AM
US says deeply concerned by increased West Bank violence
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 04:13 AM
G7 leaders arranging emergency summit after Poland missile strike
By REUTERS
11/16/2022 02:22 AM
