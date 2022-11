Defense Minister Benny Gantz will conduct an official visit to Greece on Friday, during which he will meet with his counterpart, Minister for National Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos.

Gantz will be joined by the Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Dror Shalom, Military Secretary BG. Yaki Dolf, Israel's Ambassador to Greece Noam Katz, and Defense Attache Col. Tal Wollenberg. The ministers are expected to release a joint statement on Thursday morning.