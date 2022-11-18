The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Ukraine executed Russian POWs, Russia's defense ministry claims

A video circulated on Russian social media which was said to show the execution of Russian prisoners of war.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 16:30

Updated: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 16:42
Service members of pro-Russian troops walk across a road before the expected departure of Ukrainian soldiers, who surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel mill, in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 19, 2022. (photo credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
Service members of pro-Russian troops walk across a road before the expected departure of Ukrainian soldiers, who surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel mill, in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 19, 2022.
(photo credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Russia's defense ministry said on Friday that Ukraine had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war with direct shots to the head.

The defense ministry was responding to a video circulated on Russian social media which it said showed the execution of Russian prisoners of war. Reuters was unable to immediately verify either the video or the defense ministry's claim.

The defense ministry said the video showed "the deliberate and methodical murder of more than ten immobilized Russian servicemen by degenerate Ukrainian soldiers with direct shots to the head."

The defense ministry said the video was a sign of the "atrocious nature" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his "regime" in Kyiv, and said he would "answer before the court of history, the people of Russia and Ukraine."

There was no immediate response from Kyiv to Moscow's claims. Ukraine has previously said its service personnel have been tortured while in Russian captivity. Moscow denies those claims.



