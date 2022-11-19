The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Five injured in Russian strike on aid station near Kherson -Ukrainian official

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 19, 2022 18:24

Five people were injured in a Russian strike on a humanitarian station in southern Ukraine, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential administration, said the attack took place in the town of Bilozerka, just west of the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian troops retook from Russian forces last week. He said the center had been handing out bread.

The United Nations has said more than 16,000 civilians have been killed since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. Moscow has denied targeting civilians.



