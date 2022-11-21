The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran to reach 90% enriched uranium, weighed World Cup terrorism - IDF intel chief

IDF Intelligence Chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva that Iran recently weighed initiating a terror attack at the current World Cup soccer tournament.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2022 13:53

Updated: NOVEMBER 21, 2022 14:26
A view shows railway packages for containers with uranium hexafluoride salt, raw material for nuclear reactors, similar to the one be used for the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank (photo credit: SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / REUTERS)
A view shows railway packages for containers with uranium hexafluoride salt, raw material for nuclear reactors, similar to the one be used for the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank
(photo credit: SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / REUTERS)

Iran will likely soon carry out at least a symbolic enrichment of uranium to the 90% weaponized level, saidIDF Intelligence Chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva on Monday.

Speaking at the INSS conference on Iran, he said that the world will be tested soon like never before. To date, the Islamic Republic has never dared to cross the uranium enrichment weaponized threshold.

The Jerusalem Post reported last week that even if Iran crosses this threshold, top Israeli officials still believe it would take Tehran another two years to solve questions related to detonating and delivering a nuclear weapon.

He did not think that Iran would completely go for a nuclear weapon due to concerns about its survival from Israeli and Western reactions if it tried to do so.

Haliva seemed to express doubt about the West’s will on the Iran nuclear issue, noting that for four-and-a-half years since the US left the nuclear deal, the Islamic Republic has rushed forward with its military nuclear advancement.

THE NATANZ uranium enrichment facility, south of Tehran, 2005: According to foreign reports, Israel’s effort has yielded a decade of operational successes, including the sabotage of the Natanz facility last year. (credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS) THE NATANZ uranium enrichment facility, south of Tehran, 2005: According to foreign reports, Israel’s effort has yielded a decade of operational successes, including the sabotage of the Natanz facility last year. (credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)

Further, he said that Iran recently weighed initiating a terror attack at the current World Cup soccer tournament, and was only dissuaded out of concern for how Qatar, the host country, might respond.

Haliva also discussed the more than two-month-long ongoing protests and their implications for the Iranian regime.

He said that the regime is substantially worried about being toppled by the current mix of extended protests and the sanctions that the US and West have imposed on it.

Despite the regime’s concerns, which he said will lead it to act more violently and unpredictably, he said that “I do not see the regime as being in danger.”

Regarding the conflict between Iran and Israel in different parts of the region, he said, “the vision of [IRGC Quds Force Chief Qasem] Soleimani has fallen. There are very few Iranians in southern Syria. The number of Iranian personnel also in Syria [generally] is getting smaller. Iran sees the determination of Israel to deal with them. Most of the time if Iran pushes, most of the world retreats.”

He expressed that the Islamic Republic is continually surprised and impressed by Israeli determination and is reconsidering how best to expand its power.

Further, he added that “When Syria returns to being a sovereign state without Iranians, it may not be necessary” for regular Israeli operations in its territory.

Haliva said that Hezbollah is the top partner of Tehran and has reached the level where it is a true partner in an even bigger-picture strategy.

In contrast, he said the many other Iran-sponsored proxies have a lower level of input in Iran’s grand strategy.

“Iran is disappointed with its proxies,” said Haliva in terms of their inability to grow Iran’s influence within the region to much greater levels.

However, despite this temporary Iranian disappointment in its proxies, “they won’t stop. They won’t stop in Iraq, Yemen or Syria,” and Israel must be ready for the ayatollahs to expand into other countries as well.



Tags Iran Terrorism qatar nuclear bomb world cup soccer INSS
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Qatar won't allow any cooked Kosher food or public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
5

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by