Blast in Afghan capital kills two

Two people were killed in an explosion that struck a car in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, police said.

"Two have been killed due to a blast in a Corolla-type car...The identity of those killed is not clear yet," said Khalid Zadran, spokesperson for Kabul's Taliban-run police.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast on Monday evening. Several attacks have taken place on civilian and Taliban administration targets in Afghanistan in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State militants.