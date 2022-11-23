The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Kherson removes pro-Russia signs, puts up pro-Ukrainian ones

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 00:08

Now that pro-Moscow forces have abandoned the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, workers are tearing down posters expressing love for Russia and the benefits of receiving Russian passports and pensions.

In their place are placards featuring simple slogans like "Kherson - hero city" and "Compatriots, you are free" printed on a yellow background.

"The moment our soldiers entered, these posters were printed and handed over to us," local Ukrainian government spokesperson Antonina Dobrozhenska said on Tuesday as workers stripped off pro-Russian propaganda from a billboard behind her.

Russian forces covered the city with posters during the near nine-month occupation. Some bore the slogan "The future lies with Russia!"

Colorado nightclub shooting suspect moved from hospital to jail
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 10:49 PM
Palestinians clash with IDF near Joseph's Tomb - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 10:38 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United following explosive interview
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 07:54 PM
Russia says Crimean air defenses activated, two drones shot down
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 06:44 PM
US Treasury: $4.5 billion aid to Ukraine to begin in coming weeks
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 05:27 PM
Herzog congratulates Azerbaijani president for decision to open embassy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 05:26 PM
Ethiopian PM congratulates Netanyahu on election win
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 04:11 PM
Erdogan says Turkey to attack Kurdish militants with tanks, soldiers
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 02:27 PM
Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in stunning World Cup upset
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 02:08 PM
Many school children among 252 dead in Indonesia quake
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 11:26 AM
Jerusalem psychotherapist Yariv Cohen suspected of assaulting female pat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 11:17 AM
IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi awarded US Armed Forces Legion of Merit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 10:54 AM
Defense Min. investigating fraudulent use of post-army stipend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 10:46 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 16 arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2022 08:57 AM
Russia urges restraint by Turkey in Syria -envoy
By REUTERS
11/22/2022 05:58 AM
