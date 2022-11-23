Kyiv's electricity, water cut off by Russian airstrikes, Ukraine says

The entire Kyiv region was without electricity on Wednesday after Russian airstrikes targeted critical infrastructure, said Oleksii Kuleba, head of the regional military administration.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also reported on the Telegram messaging app that the water supply had been cut off.

A number of units were shut down at the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Wednesday because of the loss of power.

"Everything is fine with the station. There is nowhere to generate electricity," an Energoatom spokesperson said of the plant in the Mykolaiv region. A local official said units were also not operating at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant in western Ukraine.

"Stopping the units. There is no electricity, water, possibly heat," Oleksandr Suprunyuk, the mayor of the city of Netishyn which is near the plant, wrote on his Facebook page.

'Half of Moldova' blacked out due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have also caused blackouts across half of neighboring Moldova, the deputy prime minister of Moldova said on Wednesday.

"Massive blackout in Moldova after today's Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure," Andrei Spuni, who also serves as infrastructure minister, said on Twitter. "Moldelectrica, TSO (transmission system operator), is working to reconnect more than 50% of the country to electricity."

Power outages were also reported in the breakaway Russian-backed region of Transnistria, the local interior ministry said in a statement.

In a separate post on Telegram, Spuni said the situation was a repeat of November 15, when Moldova also suffered blackouts after Russian missile strikes.

Moldova is one of Europe's poorest countries and has the highest per-capita intake of Ukrainian refugees. It shares a border with Ukraine, a fellow ex-Soviet state, and is connected to its power grid.

Both the Moldovan police force and Premier Energy, a Moldovan company that supplies electricity across the south and center of the country, asked people to remain calm and take precautionary measures.