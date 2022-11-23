EU parliament under 'sophisticated cyberattack' by pro-Russian group

The European Parliament was hit by a "sophisticated cyberattack" claimed by a pro-Russian group, president of the parliament Roberta Metsola announced on Wednesday evening.

The @Europarl_EN is under a sophisticated cyberattack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility.Our IT experts are pushing back against it & protecting our systems. This, after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism. My response: #SlavaUkraini — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) November 23, 2022

"Our IT experts are pushing back against it & protecting our systems," wrote Metsola. "This, after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism. My response: #SlavaUkraini"