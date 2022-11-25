The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Sinkhole opens up in Tel Aviv, Ayalon highway

 Sinkholes have become an urgent infrastructure problem across Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2022 07:54

Updated: NOVEMBER 25, 2022 09:41
Sinkhole opens up on Tel Aviv highway (photo credit: Ayalon Routes)
Sinkhole opens up on Tel Aviv highway
(photo credit: Ayalon Routes)

A sinkhole opened in Tel Aviv on the Ayalon highway near the La Guardia interchange heading south on Friday morning.

The Ayalon routes company said that the sinkhole may have been caused by the collapse of a drainage channel. Engineers are reviewing the site.

Three lanes of traffic were jammed as a result of the incident. The company recommended citizens use alternate routes.

Sinkhole problem in Israel

Sinkholes have become an urgent infrastructure problem across Israel.

The sinkhole comes two months after the opening of another such pit in the Ayalon, and just five days after one opened up on Tel Aviv's Ibn Gvirol Street.

Sinkhole opens in Hod Hasharon November 7, 2022. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE) Sinkhole opens in Hod Hasharon November 7, 2022. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
In July, a Tel Aviv man was sucked into a sinkhole that opened at the bottom of a swimming pool.
The problem is not limited to Tel Aviv. A sinkhole opened up in a parking lot of a residential building in Hod HaSharon at the beginning of November.

Sinkholes have also been opening in the Dead Sea area as the water recedes underground. 



Tags Tel Aviv road safety roads Sinkhole
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by