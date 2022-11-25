Sinkhole opens up in Tel Aviv, Ayalon highway

A sinkhole opened in Tel Aviv on the Ayalon highway near the La Guardia interchange heading south on Friday morning.

The Ayalon routes company said that the sinkhole may have been caused by the collapse of a drainage channel. Engineers are reviewing the site.

Three lanes of traffic were jammed as a result of the incident. The company recommended citizens use alternate routes.

Sinkhole problem in Israel

Sinkholes have become an urgent infrastructure problem across Israel.

The sinkhole comes two months after the opening of another such pit in the Ayalon, and just five days after one opened up on Tel Aviv's Ibn Gvirol Street.

Sinkhole opens in Hod Hasharon November 7, 2022. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

In July, a Tel Aviv man was sucked into a sinkhole that opened at the bottom of a swimming pool. The problem is not limited to Tel Aviv. A sinkhole opened up in a parking lot of a residential building in Hod HaSharon at the beginning of November.

Sinkholes have also been opening in the Dead Sea area as the water recedes underground.