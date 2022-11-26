Two missiles fired at US coalition forces in Syria

Two missiles were fired at US coalition forces in Syria on Friday night, according to an official statement by US Central Command.

The patrol base where the rockets were fired at was in the town of al-Shaddadi in the northeastern part of the country at 10:31 p.m., the statement said.

There are no reported casualties or damage from the attack.

"Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region," said CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino.

"Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region." CENTCOM spokesman Joe Buccino

This is a developing story.