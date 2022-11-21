The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Multiple attacks on US forces in Syria and Gulf of Oman failed - CENTCOM

The most recent attempt was on Thursday when rockets targeted coalition forces at CENTCOM's base in Green Village in northeastern Syria.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2022 10:49
US service members conduct a boarding on a stateless fishing vessel transiting international waters the Gulf of Oman as a rigid-hull inflatable boat and patrol coastal ship USS Chinook (PC 9) sail nearby, Jan. 18. (photo credit: US NAVY)
US service members conduct a boarding on a stateless fishing vessel transiting international waters the Gulf of Oman as a rigid-hull inflatable boat and patrol coastal ship USS Chinook (PC 9) sail nearby, Jan. 18.
(photo credit: US NAVY)

Multiple rocket fire attempts against US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces in Syria have all resulted in no casualties, injuries or damage to US personnel or bases this month as of Monday.

Rockets targeted coalition forces at CENTCOM's base in Green Village in northeastern Syria on Thursday, which prompted an investigation by US forces based in the area, a spokesman for the government organization said.

"Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region," said a CENTCOM spokesperson.

Recent encounters in the Gulf of Oman

Two days prior, an Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle attacked the Pacific Zircon, to which there were no casualties and the vessel only sustained minimal damage.

“This unmanned aerial vehicle attack against a civilian vessel in this critical maritime strait demonstrates, once again, the destabilizing nature of Iranian malign activity in the region,” said CENTCOM General Michael Kurilla.

CENTCOM General Michael Kurilla

Earlier this month, a dhow from Iran was intercepted by CENTCOM forces in the Gulf of Oman.

The dhow was smuggling explosive material to Yemen such as fertilizer (used in explosives) and ammonium perchlorate.

The vessel was then searched and later sunk by CENTCOM forces. 



Tags Iran Syria Gulf of Oman CENTCOM
