Multiple attacks on US forces in Syria and Gulf of Oman failed - CENTCOM

Multiple rocket fire attempts against US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces in Syria have all resulted in no casualties, injuries or damage to US personnel or bases this month as of Monday.

Rockets targeted coalition forces at CENTCOM's base in Green Village in northeastern Syria on Thursday, which prompted an investigation by US forces based in the area, a spokesman for the government organization said.

"Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region," said a CENTCOM spokesperson.

Recent encounters in the Gulf of Oman

Two days prior, an Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle attacked the Pacific Zircon, to which there were no casualties and the vessel only sustained minimal damage.

“This unmanned aerial vehicle attack against a civilian vessel in this critical maritime strait demonstrates, once again, the destabilizing nature of Iranian malign activity in the region,” said CENTCOM General Michael Kurilla.

“This unmanned aerial vehicle attack against a civilian vessel in this critical maritime strait demonstrates, once again, the destabilizing nature of Iranian malign activity in the region.” CENTCOM General Michael Kurilla

Earlier this month, a dhow from Iran was intercepted by CENTCOM forces in the Gulf of Oman.

On Nov 8, CENTCOM forces intercepted a stateless dhow in the Gulf of Oman originating from Iran smuggling a massive volume of explosive material to Yemen, including 360k+ lbs of urea fertilizer (used in explosives) + ammonium perchlorate (used in ballistic missile fuel)[1 of 3] pic.twitter.com/DWjQPm9E4S — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 15, 2022

The dhow was smuggling explosive material to Yemen such as fertilizer (used in explosives) and ammonium perchlorate.

The vessel was then searched and later sunk by CENTCOM forces.