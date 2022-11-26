The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine president’s chief of staff says Russia 'will pay' for Soviet-era famine

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2022 11:12

Russia will pay for a Soviet-era famine that left millions of Ukrainians dead during the winter of 1932-33 and for its actions in the current war in Ukraine, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration said on Saturday.

"The Russians will pay for all of the victims of the Holodomor and answer for today's crimes," Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram, using the Ukrainian name for the disaster.

Ukraine's annual memorial day for the victims of Holodomor takes place this year on Saturday.

In November 1932, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin dispatched police to seize all grain and livestock from newly collectivized Ukrainian farms, including the seed needed to plant the next crop.

Millions of Ukrainian peasants starved to death in the following months from what Yale University historian Timothy Snyder calls "clearly premeditated mass murder."

Iran's Khamenei praises Basij forces for confronting 'riots' - TV
By REUTERS
11/26/2022 09:24 AM
Musk says he will support DeSantis if Florida governor runs for president
By REUTERS
11/26/2022 05:21 AM
China's Xi, in message to North Korea's Kim, says willing to work together for stability
By REUTERS
11/25/2022 11:54 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky: spoke to European Commission chief, discussed energy
By REUTERS
11/25/2022 07:32 PM
Woman shot from moving vehicle in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2022 07:09 PM
Ukraine's four nuclear power plants reconnected to grid - IAEA
By REUTERS
11/25/2022 07:03 PM
All prospective coalition parties to meet for negotiations on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2022 04:14 PM
36-year-old woman found dead in Tel Mond construction site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2022 03:46 PM
Three people attack nurse, police in Jerusalem hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2022 03:34 PM
Police chief holds situation assessment in Jerusalem ahead of weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2022 01:18 PM
IDF arrests two Palestinians for terrorist activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2022 09:19 AM
Russian air defenses activate in northern Crimean city
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2022 07:59 AM
Two men shot dead in Arab town of Tira
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2022 12:47 AM
Ukrainian official confirms reports of Iranian advisors killed in Crimea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2022 06:58 PM
Bar Lev wraps up Public Security Ministry tenure with Israel Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2022 05:20 PM
