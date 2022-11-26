The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Tunisia fans raise massive 'Free Palestine' banner at Qatar World Cup

Tunisian fans waived a massive "Free Palestine" banner, in the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2022 13:17

Updated: NOVEMBER 26, 2022 13:44
Fans unveil a banner with the message 'Free Palestine', November 26, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)
Fans unveil a banner with the message 'Free Palestine', November 26, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

Tunisian fans waived a massive "Free Palestine" banner, in the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia on Saturday.

Tunisian fans have been waiving Palestinian flags in previous matches in the past, including in their match against Denmark on November 22. 

FIFA has made it clear that it does not wish for politics to be involved in the World Cup, barring European national teams from using pride colors Capitan armbands with the captions "One Love".

Security is not afraid to confiscate "controversial" items

During Iran's game versus Wales, several Iranian fans said Qatari security had prevented them from bringing symbols of support for the Iranian protesters for women's rights into the stadium.

US journalist Grant Wahl said he was briefly detained when trying to enter the USA national team's match against Wales on Monday while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community. The security staff at the stadium had made him remove his shirt in order to enter the stadium. Wahl refused to take off his shirt, and was eventually allowed in with his shirt.

Wales fans who wanted to enter their national team's match against the USA had their rainbow hats taken by the stadium's security staff, according to a BBC report.

Laura McAllister, a former national team player for Wales's women's team, and professor at Cardiff University has written on her Twitter account: "So, despite fine words from @FIFAWorldCup before event @Cymru rainbow Bucket hats confiscated at stadium, mine included. I had a conversation about this with stewards - we have video evidence. This #WorldCup2022 just gets better but we will continue stand up for our values"



Tags tunisia qatar world cup soccer Palestine FIFA
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by