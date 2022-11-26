The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Man injured in Jerusalem bombing succumbs to wounds

Two bombs in Jerusalem left 19 people injured, and one of them was Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada who succumbed to his wounds on Saturday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2022 18:01

Updated: NOVEMBER 26, 2022 18:26
Police and security personnel at the scene of a terror attack in Jerusalem, on November 23, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Police and security personnel at the scene of a terror attack in Jerusalem, on November 23, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada who was injured in the Jerusalem bombing on Wednesday passed away from his wounds in Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the hospital.

"The trauma and intensive care teams at Shaare Zedek fought for his life, but unfortunately, his injuries were critical," wrote the hospital in a statement. "We share in the grief of the family and send our condolences."

Ben Ma'ada is the second victim to have been killed in the terror attack with the first being 16-year-old Arye Shechopek who was buried on Wednesday evening.

The two were killed by bombs that went off at two locations in Jerusalem - one at the entrance to the city and the second at Ramot Junction.

"In the name of all of Israel's citizens, I send my deepest condolences to the family of Tadasa, Tashume Ben Ma'ada who was critically injured in the terror attack at the entrance to Jerusalem and died of his injuries over the weekend," said designated prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Last week, I visited his dedicated family who wrapped him in warmth and love and the doctors who fought valiantly to save his life against all odds. I embrace the family at this difficult time."

Heightened security in Jerusalem

Following the bombings, police activity has increased significantly. Police say they are working actively to make the city feel safe again, for residents and visitors alike.



